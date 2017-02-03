WATCH LIVE: Restore Louisiana Task Force holds flood recovery meeting in Youngsville

App Users – Tap Here To Watch Live Stream

Today, the Restore Louisiana Task Force is meeting in Lafayette Parish at 9:30 a.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center at 801 Savoy Road in Youngsville.

Immediately following the meeting, a public comment session will be held regarding the state’s action plan for a $1.2 billion federal flood-relief appropriation approved by Congress in December. The plan, approved by the Restore Louisiana Task Force on Jan. 20, seeks to expand assistance beyond low-to-moderate-income households and residents who live outside of floodplains. An earlier plan for $437.8 million will be folded into the latest plan for an appropriation total of $1.6 billion.