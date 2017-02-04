Downtown Lafayette was ‘Boiling Over’ Saturday with crawfish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Hook and Boil Restaurant teamed up with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana and hosted an event featuring Acadiana’s favorite culinary gift.

Of course were speaking about crawfish. News Tens Emily Giangreco was there and has more on the message on today’s message of gratitude.

“The music was loud the crawfish was good and it was an all day party on Saturday here at Parc San Souci.”

Hook and Boil teamed with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Acadiana for a celebration in Downtown Lafayette.

“We’re opening the Filling Station in a few weeks and this is just a little bit to show out appreciation for the local community right here.”

Not only are they celebrating a new restaurant opening, but they are also informing the community of a local organization, BBBS.

“We do one on one mentoring for children primarily from single parent households. We recruit volunteers and then match them up with a child in need. So really it’s just one to one mentoring that makes a huge difference in the lives of kids when they get that additional one on one time with an adult.”

“With charity and things like that we like to invest in our local youth. We create a couple scholarships basically to showcase a local youth using their passions to create a positive impact in the community.”

From music, to crawfish, residents were enjoying their Saturday afternoon. while the owner of Hook and Boil Mark Alleman said he is thankful for their support.

“Thank you Lafayette and downtown. We’re just beyond grateful for yall and we’re looking forward to a few weeks, opening up and serving yall some crawfsih.”

Reporting in Lafayette Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.