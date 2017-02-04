Escapees from Swanson Center for Youth-Captured

Monroe, LA- On Monday, January 30, 2017 two youths from Swanson Center for Youth escaped from the facility. This morning at approximately 10:15 a.m., both Kiore Collins and Kelvin Provost were captured and taken into custody.

Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal Service-Fugitive Taskforce and the Office of Juvenile Justice have worked tirelessly to find and arrest these two individuals. Both individuals were charged with Aggravated Escape and Battery on a Correctional Facility Employee.

“I am very proud of the hard work and persistence of all the agencies involved to locate and arrest these two suspects,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson, State Police Superintendent. “By working closely together and having partnerships within law enforcement, these are the types of results we can expect.”

“The Office of Juvenile Justice appreciates the support and assistance of all agencies involved to bring the search of the two escapees to an end,” said James Bueche, Deputy Secretary of Juvenile Justice” The safety of the community is a top priority and we are pleased that the outcome resulted with no injuries.”