UL Lafayette student skips graduation, heads to India for missionary work instead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Warner Cain Menard graduated in December from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in applied sciences with a concentration in business.

Instead of walking across the stage for Commencement, he boarded a flight bound for India and celebrated his graduation by doing missionary work and trekking up Mount Everest with his cap and gown. Now that’s Ragin’ Cajun determination!

In Kolkata, Menard volunteered with the Missionaries of Charity, and Saint Teresa’s Order of Sisters.

He also worked in shelters with the sick and impoverished and spent Christmas among children living in the streets.

"Hiking to mount Everest Base Camp took about 10 days and was an incredible test of endurance," Menard said. "We faced altitude sickness, caught colds, endured freezing temperatures in unheated lodges, and the biggest test of all… no wifi. It was an incredibly challenging but rewarding couple of months that I'll never forget." Thanks for your work, Warner, and for proudly Wearing Red even in the coldest and highest of mountain tops!