Unrestrained woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Alto, LA—A woman died last night after being ejected from a vehicle, according to State Police.

40-year-old Sholonda Hill of Monroe, La. was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle crash by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police say it happenend shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 15 approximately 1/8 mile east of Louisiana Highway 135.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Cornelius Lamb of Sterlington, LA, was traveling west on LA 15 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and entered a ditch.

Police say after driving into the ditch the vehicle began to rollover, striking a utility pole and then a fire hydrant.

Lamb was not injured during the crash, according to police, who also say a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Lamb was issued a citation for careless operation while the crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law requires that every person in a motor vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.