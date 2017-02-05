African-American museum opens in Houma

HOUMA, La. — As a history buff, Alvin Tillman has a habit of quizzing the people he meets about the area’s historical figures.

“When I ask someone who was the first black mayor in Terrebonne Parish, a lot people don’t know,” the former parish councilman said.

With the opening of the Finding Our Roots African American Museum, not only will visitors learn that Terrebonne’s first black mayor was Joseph Dupart, who served from 1872-1876, but much more.

Located at 918 Roussell St. in Houma, the Finding Our Roots museum is a repository of knowledge that showcases various periods of black history in Terrebonne, Lafourche and other area parishes including slavery, the Civil Rights Movement, Reconstruction and contemporary times.

The museum also features photos and biographical information of national black figures such as former Presidnet Barack Obama and local luminaries and politicians.

The museum will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission will require a pass. Passes will be available for a one-time visit for $7 or via a museum membership, which grants four visits for $40.