Juvenile in critical condition after being shot on Pulford Street in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An unidentified male juvenile who was shot Sunday afternnon remains in critical condition at a Lafayette hospital.

The Opelousas Police Department says they received a call just after 2 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at a home in the 600 block of Pulford Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said, but then rushed to a Lafayette Hospital to undergo surgery.

Police also confirmed that family members of the victim were home at the time of the shooting but escaped injury.

So far, no suspects have been arrested and police said no further details can be released at this time.