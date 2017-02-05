One dead and eight injured in three vehicle crash

Central, LA – Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a three vehicle fatal crash on LA 37 north of Central Thruway in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash resulted in the death of one person and eight others being injured.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as an unidentified driver was traveling southbound on LA 37 at the same time that 36 year old Shervin Shaidee was traveling northbound on LA 37.

For reasons still under investigation, the unidentified driver crossed the center line and sideswiped Shaidee’s vehicle. Police then say the unidentified driver continued across the center and collided head-on with a northbound car driven by 52 year old Charles Dame.

The unidentified driver was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Shaidee was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Dame and his six passengers were also properly restrained and sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample will be taken from all drivers for analysis.