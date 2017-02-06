2 killed in crash Sunday afternoon in Ascension Parish

By Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN
Photo Credit: MGN

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – State Police investigated a singe vehicle fatal crash that took the life of two people.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of Jared Cunningham, 23, of St. James, La. and Jeremy Jenkins, 39, of Baton Rouge, La.

Investigators say the crash occurred as Cunningham was traveling westbound on I-10 when, for reasons still under investigation, Cunningham lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road into the median.

Spokesman Bryan Lee says Cunningham’s vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.

Both Cunningham and Jenkins were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s