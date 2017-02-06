2 killed in crash Sunday afternoon in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – State Police investigated a singe vehicle fatal crash that took the life of two people.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. on Interstate 10 westbound west of LA 73 in Ascension Parish.

The crash took the life of Jared Cunningham, 23, of St. James, La. and Jeremy Jenkins, 39, of Baton Rouge, La.

Investigators say the crash occurred as Cunningham was traveling westbound on I-10 when, for reasons still under investigation, Cunningham lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road into the median.

Spokesman Bryan Lee says Cunningham’s vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.

Both Cunningham and Jenkins were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.