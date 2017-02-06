Elderly man, road worker injured in separate traffic incidents

KLFY Newsroom Published:

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – An elderly man and a road construction worker were injured in separate traffic incidents in Church Point this morning.

The first incident happened around 7 a.m. on Plaquemine Street. Police Chief Albert Venable said a man in his 80s was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

The elderly man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. A road construction worker was hit and injured around 10 a.m. on LA 35.

The second crash victim is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Venable said there are no charges pending at this time but both crashes remain under investigation.

 

 

 

 

