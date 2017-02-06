Family member reacts to Opelousas teen’s death

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A 15-year-old in Opelousas has died after a gun shot wound left him in critical condition Sunday night.

Chris Ashley, a cousin to the deceased teenager, said he heard at least one gunshot Sunday night. Ashley said the family is uncertain about what exactly happened.

“I just heard a shot. No one knows what went down or can say what went down here,” Ashley said.

Just last week at the same house, police said someone shot the home around 24 times.

“Somebody shot at the house but we don’t know who it is,” Ashley said.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Opelousas Police Chief Donald Thompson said the 15-year-old of that same home died Monday afternoon.

Officials rushed him Sunday night to a Lafayette hospital for surgery, where he was in critical condition.

Thompson says he does not know the teen’s actual cause of death at this time.

Ashley did not share the victim’s name but says he remembers him playing basketball often with his brothers.

“This is a strong burden for all of the family that’s in the family. It’s a strong burden,” Ashley said.

Police said the case is still under investigation and they’re waiting on the coroner’s report to determine the exact cause of death.