How LPD is preparing to keep the public safe this Mardi Gras season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Masks and beads mean one thing in Louisiana, it’s Mardi Gras season.

Soon downtown Lafayette is going to be filled with floats, candy and parade goers, so Lafayette police have already started working to ensure that you and your family have a fun and safe Mardi Gras.

“Every single one of our officers is gonna be working that day,” said LPD Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, “It’s the one day of the year on Mardi Gras that I can tell you for sure that every cop is working at our department.”

February is here and all over Acadiana people have started preparing for Mardi Gras, including the Lafayette Police Department.

“We do have a brand new command bus that you guys saw a few months back that’ll be out in full force this year,” said Officer Ratcliff, “That’ll give us the opportunity to be able to do some more stuff out in the field. We’ll be on the route, we’ll be there for when you need us. We’ll have first aid stations set up and things like that.”

Safety is always the number one priority and the public can help the department ensure no one gets hurt.

“Just remember to keep your kids on the right side of the barricade, make sure you know where all the members in your group are, especially young children,” said Ratcliff, “If you see something, say something to us, let us know. We’d like to address an issue early on if we have to.”

After one child was killed last month at the Abbeville Martin Luther King Jr. parade, Ratcliff urges parents to ask police for assistance when needed.

“If something doesn’t come far enough for you, don’t jump over barricades to go get it. Ask one of our officers, we’re happy to get stuff for you and give it to you. Our main focus is keeping everybody safe and being on the same page.”

Parents remember to check the candy that’s being thrown from the floats before you give them to your kids.