Krotz Springs being terrorized by the ‘Blood Gang’

KROTZ SPRINGS, La (KLFY) – Some residents living in Krotz Springs say the town is being terrorized by a gang of juveniles and they say its been going on for the last couple months.

The gang is known as the ‘Blood Gang’ and residents say they’re fed up and just want the crimes to stop.

“I personally know who they are and It bothers me that the parents are not doing anything with the children,” said Krotz Springs resident, Jim Martin.

Martin is just one of several homeowners that has been targeted by the town’s well-known gang.

“I had an ice chest sitting on the table and they come by and stole it,” said Martin.

“We are aware of the gang,” said Krotz Springs Police Chief, Susie Snyder. “We have officers that are doubling up day and night.”

Chief Snyder says the gang consists of five to six males ranging from 14 to 20 years old. The group is accused of committing at least eight thefts and burglaries around town.

“We’re talking about thefts of scooters in the yards to actual breaking into cars and one residential burglary,” explained Chief Snyder.

Martin says he also witnessed the kids slashing his neighbor’s tires across the street.

“They just cut his tires,” said Martin. “They just wanted to do it and they just did it and got away with it basically.”

Martin says he has personally seen the police department pick the kids up, but knows because they’re juveniles there is little they can do.

“We arrest them, we turn them over to their parents, that’s the only thing that we can do; that’s what the law requires us to do,” said Chief Snyder.

Chief Snyder says two of the families are facing eviction and all of the kids have been arrested numerous times. She says more warrants for their arrests are on the way.

“They’re just little kids and they don’t have any guidance, they don’t have any supervision; basically to me the parents need to do something,” said Martin.

“We have arrested parents for not taking care of their children and we’re going to continue doing that,” explained Chief Snyder. “This is not something that happens everyday here with these so-called gang members, but we’re going to take care of it; there’s no doubt about that.”

In the meantime, Martin says everyone should just be aware.

“You just better lock your stuff up,” said Martin.

Chief Snyder says officers will continue to patrol the streets 24/7 and ask that if you see any suspicious activity to call the Krotz Springs Police Department.

Chief Snyder also tells News 10 that the curfew in the town was initially 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on weekends. She says because of the ‘Blood Gang’ the curfew was changed as of January to 9 p.m. every night.