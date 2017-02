LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 East at the Moss Street overpass.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said one of the vehicles is an 18-wheeler that is overturned.

The spokesman said it was too early to comment if there were any injuries.

I-10 East is past the I-10/I-49 due to an accident. Congestion has reached Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Use alternate route. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) February 6, 2017