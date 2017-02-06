Man arrested for OWI after driving into Fatima Church

Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 47-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a Lafayette church early this morning.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said the incident happened around 7 a.m. when the car drove into the front doors of Fatima Church in the 2300 block of Johnston Street.

The driver, Christopher Guillot, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Ratcliff said narcotics were a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported.

