Men sentenced for illegally taking over 500 alligator eggs

GRAND CHENIER, La. (AP) – Two southwest Louisiana men have been fined for illegally collecting over 500 alligator eggs.

The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2kzGvyi) reports the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Sunday 48-year-old Paul Canik (KAN-ik) of Grand Chenier and 25-year-old Christopher Trahan of Lake Charles were sentenced late last month.

Both were ticketed in 2015 after officials said Canik collected the eggs from property not covered by his permit. Officials say Trahan helped transport the eggs.

Canik pleaded no contest to illegal possession of alligator eggs and criminal trespass. He was fined $643 and ordered to forfeit $1,740 from the sale of the eggs and a boat.

Canik’s egg-collection privileges were suspended for 18 months.

Trahan pleaded no contest to not abiding by rules and regulations. He was ordered to pay a $293 fine.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com