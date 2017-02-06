Not guilty plea from man who shot ex-NFL player McKnight

KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

GRETNA, La. (AP) – The man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

A lawyer for 55-year-old Ronald Gasser told reporters after Monday’s arraignment in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna that McKnight’s death was a case of justifiable homicide.

Gasser, from Terrytown, had initially been arrested on a manslaughter charge. Last week he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He’s jailed on $750,000 bond.

McKnight, who played for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, was killed Dec. 1. Authorities have said the 28-year-old McKnight, who was black, and Gasser, who is white, were driving erratically and yelling at each other on a New Orleans bridge prior to the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s