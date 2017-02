OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police say a 15-year-old that was shot yesterday afternoon has died.

Detective Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the juvenile died Monday afternoon.

Opelousas Police responded to the 600 block of Pulford Street around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a gunshot victim.

Police Chief Donald Thompson could provide any further details about the shooting, citing it was still under investigation.