Queen marks 65 years on British throne with Sapphire Jubilee

LONDON (CNN) – Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to reign for 65 years on Monday.

Her Sapphire Jubilee has being marked with ceremonial gun salutes at London’s Green Park and the Tower of London, and in several other locations across the United Kingdom.

The bells at Westminster Abbey in central London were also rung in honor of the occasion.

A photograph taken by British photographer David Bailey in 2014 has been reissued to celebrate the anniversary. In the photo, the Queen is wearing sapphire jewelry that was given to her as a wedding gift by her father King George VI in 1947.

The photo was originally taken for the GREAT Britain promotional campaign, which launched soon after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of her reign. The Queen has no public events planned for the anniversary, and will instead spend the day at Sandringham, her country retreat in eastern England, according to a palace spokeswoman. British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the Queen in a statement: “Today’s Sapphire Jubilee marks yet another remarkable milestone for our remarkable Queen. I know the nation will join with me today in celebrating and giving thanks for the lifetime of service Her Majesty The Queen has given to our country and to the commonwealth.”