St. Martinville man wanted for attempted 2nd-degree murder

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police say a 28-year-old St. Martinville man is wanted on an attempted murder charge after a violent domestic dispute.

Police Chief Calder Hebert said the incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 300 block of South Vivier Street.

Clifford Joseph Anthony, Jr. is wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

Anthony is described as “a black male, 5′ 10″ tall and weighing 160 lbs.”

His last known address is the home on South Vivier Street as well as in the 1000 block of Kirk Street in St. Martinville.

Anyone with any information about Clifford Joseph Anthony, Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Martinville City Police at 337-394-3001.