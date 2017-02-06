UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open

LAFAYETTE, La – All lanes are open on I-10 East past the I-10/I-49. The queue from this incident has reached Ambassador Caffrey Parkway.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 East at the Moss Street overpass.

The right lane of I-10 East is currently closed as authorities investigate the crash. The left lane is open.

Officials recommend drivers use an alternate route.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said one of the vehicles is an 18-wheeler that is overturned.

The spokesman said it was too early to comment if there were any injuries.

News 10 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

