14-year-old student charged for bringing loaded handgun to Anderson Middle School

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A 14-year-old student is facing an illegal weapons charge after deputies say the student brought a handgun to school.

Captain Wendell Raborn said a school resource officer at Anderson Middle School in New Iberia was informed of a student believed to be carrying a weapon.

The officer located the student and recovered a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun from the student’s backpack.

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division took over the case.

The student was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a school zone.

The student was been released to the custody of his parents.