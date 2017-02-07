Crowley man wanted for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

The following is a news release from Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish:

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to locate a wanted fugitive.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department need your help in locating Quenterius V. Arceneaux, black male, 20 years of age. He is described as being 5’8” in height, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair. His last known address is 521 N. Western Ave., in Crowley.

Arceneaux is wanted for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

A picture of Arceneaux may be seen on our Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish Facebook Page. If you have any information regarding this wanted fugitive or any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Remember, it’s their name we want, not yours!!!

Crime Stoppers, It Pays