Donaldsonville begins recovery after tornado

DONALDSONVILLE, La. Officials for the city of Donaldsonville say 60% of the city is without power. Crews worked into the night fixing the power lines hoping to get electricity back on for residents.

Tuesday afternoon a tornado ripped through the area, one of the confirmed touch down points in the state. In the chaos, officials say there’s only been one reported injury and it was non-life threatening. Mayor Leroy Sullivan says around 12 to 13 homes were destroyed, but the city saw roof damage, foundation damage, broken windows, and debris lining the street.

Officials say the Red Cross is on hand to give assistance to residents in need.