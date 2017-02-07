Donaldsonville begins recovery after tornado

megan-kelly1 By Published:

DONALDSONVILLE, La. Officials for the city of Donaldsonville say 60% of the city is without power.  Crews worked into the night fixing the power lines hoping to get electricity back on for residents.

Tuesday afternoon a tornado ripped through the area, one of the confirmed touch down points in the state. In the chaos, officials say there’s only been one reported injury and it was non-life threatening.  Mayor Leroy Sullivan says around 12 to 13 homes were destroyed, but the city saw roof damage, foundation damage, broken windows, and debris lining the street.

Officials say the Red Cross is on hand to give assistance to residents in need.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s