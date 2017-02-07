Executive Chef Peter Sclafani cooks Artichoke Soup with Scallops in the Passe Partout kitchen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Executive Chef Peter Sclafani stopped by the Passe Partout kitchen to cook Artichoke Soup with Scallops.
Here’s the full recipe:
1 cup butter
1 cup onions, peeled & chopped
1/2 cup leek, white and light green parts, rinsed well, sliced
1/4 cup garlic, peeled & chopped
2 bay leaves
1 cup flour
2 cans quartered artichoke hearts
2 quarts chicken stock
1 can clam juice
1 1/2 teaspoon oregano
2 cups heavy cream
sea salt and white pepper to taste
2 Tablespoons olive oil
6 large sea scallops
1/4 cup green onions, sliced
2 Tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
In a large stock pot, melt the butter over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook for 2 minutes.
Stir in the leeks and cook for an additional 3 minutes or until soft. Add the garlic and bay leaves and
stir for one minute. Whisk in the flour to make a white roux. You do not want the flour to get any
color. Cook for about 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken stock, artichoke juice, and clam juice and whisk
until well combined. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Add the artichoke hearts and
oregano and simmer for about 20 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream, and remove the bay leaves.
Puree the soup with a blender or immersion blender. Season to taste with sea salt and white pepper.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Season the scallops with sea salt and
white pepper and sear for 3 minutes. Flip the scallops and sear for 2 minutes on the second side.
Stir the green onions and parsley into the soup and return to a simmer. Place a scallop in the center
of each soup bowl and ladle the soup around the scallop.
Serves 6.