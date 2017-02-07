Gov. Edwards declares State of Emergency after tornadoes, severe weather hit southeastern Louisiana

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home after a tornado hit his Warren Drive home, in the New Orleans East section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The following is a news release from the Governor’s Office:

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana following the destruction of a severe storm system that moved through much of southeast Louisiana, including Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes.

“I am heartbroken to once again see Louisiana families suffering in the wake of devastating tornadoes today,” said Gov. Edwards. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that every citizen affected by this storm receives the resources they need as quickly as possible.”

The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power.

