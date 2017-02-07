Lafayette Firefighters respond to early morning house fire on Madison Street

(Photo Credit: Lafayette Fire Department)
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Fire crews responded to a house fire reported by a patrolling Lafayette Police officer at 1:51 a.m. this morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 200 block of Madison Street near Sherman Street and got it under control in about 25 minutes.

Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan says the home was not occupied at the time of the blaze and sustained heavy fire damage.

According to neighbors, the home had been vacant for about three weeks.

No one was injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

