Lafourche Parish woman with 133 cats accused of animal cruelty

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) – The owner of a house where 133 cats were found is accused of animal cruelty and running a meth lab.

Lafourche Parish sheriff’s spokesman Brendan Matherne says 60-year-old Sandy Chauvin was arrested last week on five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and the drug charge.

The Daily Comet (http://bit.ly/2jUSHaT) reports that a news release Friday said Chauvin was released Wednesday on $40,000 bond.

Matherne said in an email Monday that he did not know whether she had an attorney who could comment. An online directory did not turn up a phone number for her.

Two men were arrested earlier on a charge of running an illegal drug lab.

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter’s manager said earlier that seven cats were dead and the rest had to be euthanized.

