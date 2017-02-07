Multiple tornadoes reported in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

Powerful thunderstorms were lighting up radar monitors and prompting multiple tornado warnings as twisters threatened large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

At this time, the National Weather Service and WWL-TV in New Orleans have confirmed tornadoes in New Orleans East, south of Sorrento and near Donaldsonville.

WRBZ in Baton Rouge confirmed that two were injured in a storm in Killian.

There’s no official confirmation on injuries or the extent of damage in the affected areas at this time.

The national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday. This area includes New Orleans; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

The National Weather Service Tuesday morning issued several tornado warnings, including one for a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly” twister south of Hammond, Louisiana.

An emergency manager reported a tornado in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

In Louisiana, tornado watches covered New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

In Mississippi, a tornado watch covered the southern half of the state.