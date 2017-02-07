NWS confirms 3 tornadoes hit south Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Latest on severe weather in the Deep South (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service says it has confirmed three tornadoes that have touched down in southern Louisiana.

Danielle Manning, a meteorologist with the weather service, says one touched down in the eastern part of New Orleans, another touched down near the town of Donaldsonville and another in the town of Killian.

She said they have heard reports of injuries but nothing that has been confirmed yet.

Local media showed images of some severely damaged buildings in eastern New Orleans with downed power lines strewn across the road.

The tornadoes are part of a wall of bad weather moving across the Deep South.

__

9:06 a.m.

Tornado watches cover large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi as a line of severe storms moves across the region.

In Louisiana, the watches covered the metro areas of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

In Mississippi, a tornado watch covered the southern half of the state and included the Jackson, Hattiesburg and Biloxi areas.

The National Weather Service reports that storm spotters reported a funnel cloud near Baker, Louisiana, around 9 a.m. There were no immediate reports of any damage from that storm.