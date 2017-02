OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police have ruled the shooting death of a 15-year-old accidental.

Detective Sgt. Crystal Leblanc told News 10 the juvenile died Monday after an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound suffered on Sunday.

Opelousas Police responded to the 600 block of Pulford Street around 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of a gunshot victim.