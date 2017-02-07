Police: Abbeville man who led police on high-speed chase had 4 outstanding warrants

Related Coverage 1 injured, 1 sought in shooting at Abbeville apartment complex

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) . An Abbeville man wanted on four previous charges, including attempted second degree murder, was arrested Tuesday after he led police on a vehicle pursuit through Vermilion Parish.

Police say Rendrick Nunez of Abbeville was charged Tuesday with 3 counts of hit and run, aggravated flight, 3 red light violations, 13 stop sign violations, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

According to Lt. David Hardy, a police officer with the Abbeville Police Department clocked a 2003 Infiniti Sedan speeding on West Summers Drive in Abbeville.

Hardy said when the officer tried to stop the vehicle, Nunez fled away leading police on a pursuit, stricking an Abbeville Fire Truck and a police unit along the way.

Police say the vehicle traveled through a residential area where the pursuit ended when his vehicle skid into a pasture area and then ended up in a large drainage ditch.

Nunez then attempted to flee the area on foot and also attempted to take an unoccupied police unit before being apprehended, police say.

Nunez was wanted on charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapons and obstruction of justice for a shooting which occurred at the Live Oak Manor Apartments last October.