St. Martinville man arrested in connection with New Iberia, Broussard armed robberies

Jacob Kidd (Photo Courtesy: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jacob Kidd (Photo Courtesy: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A 34-year-old St. Martinville man has been arrested and charged in connection with several recent armed robberies throughout Acadiana.

Captain Wendell Raborn of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Kidd was arrested shortly after midnight after committing two robberies between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Kidd allegedly robbed Sally’s Beauty Supply and a convenience store.

Deputies spotted Kidd’s vehicle shortly after the second robbery and apprehended him.

“Investigators have been able to identify Kidd as the suspect who committed the armed robbery of the Rite Aid, located on Main St., on 01/29/2017 and the ARC, located on Center St., on 01/30/2017,” Raborn said.

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Deccou said Kidd will also be charged for the armed robbery of a Dollar General in Broussard on January 31, 2017.

Jacob Kidd is currently being held on two counts of simple robbery and two counts of armed robbery in the Iberia Parish jail.

Detectives are still trying to determine if Kidd was involved in any other robberies in the area.

 

