ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) State police are on the scene of a fatal crash on La. Hwy. 92 near Chuck Road in St. Martin Parish. Public Information Officer Brooks David says the cause of the crash has not been determined thus far, and that the victim, so far, has not been identified.

No other details are known at this time.

We are following this breaking story, and will have more details when the information is released.