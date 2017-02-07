Tornado watches issued in Louisiana and Mississippi

JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press Published:

Tornado watches covered large parts of Louisiana and Mississippi as a line of thunderstorms prompted multiple tornado warnings.

The national Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 2.7 million people in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama would be at the highest risk of severe weather on Tuesday. This area includes New Orleans; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Mobile, Alabama.

In Louisiana, tornado watches covered the metro areas of New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

In Mississippi, a tornado watch covered the southern half of the state and included the Jackson, Hattiesburg and Biloxi areas.

The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that storm spotters reported a funnel cloud near Baker, Louisiana – just north of Baton Rouge – around 9 a.m. There were no immediate reports of any damage.

 

