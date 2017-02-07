Unresponsive male found in coulee on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police say an unidentified male was found unresponsive in coulee just after 12 p.m. near the Albertsons in the 2800 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

No further details are available at this time.

KLFY has a crew at the scene and will update this story when more information is available.

PHOTOS: Unresponsive male found in coulee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Conrad Hertzock/KLFY