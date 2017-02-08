2017 Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks kicking off this week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana biggest fundraiser of the year, The Great Acadiana Running of the Ducks is happening Wednesday April 5th at Red Lerille’s in Lafayette.

More than 40,000 ducks will race in this year’s Running of the Ducks.

The event plays a huge role in keeping the Boys and Girls Club running year in and year out.

Running of the Ducks organizers say its a great opportunity to invest in the youth of Acadiana.

Ducks are available for purchase.

All you have to do is call 237-DUCK.