A note from Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose, CBS News
Chris Licht, Charlie Rose, David Rhodes
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Charlie Rose participates in the "CBS This Morning" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. The CBS News morning host said that he's undergoing heart surgery to replace a heart valve that was installed in 2005. The newsman's surgery is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, and he said Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, he plans to return to work in March. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (CBS News) – Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do.

To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one.  The timing is my choice.

So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere.

I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high.

Until then, stay close.

