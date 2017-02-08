Abbeville man accused in attempted rape, attempted murder of woman

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man is accused of attempted rape and attempted murder after he allegedly beat a woman early this morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m. off of Maple Street in Abbeville. Investigators obtained enough information from the victim and physical evidence to arrest 48-year-old Jason P. Barras.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon said in a news release that the 37-year-old victim was severely beaten but “her ability to maintain her composure and fight off her assailant may have ultimately saved her life.”

Barras was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted first-degree rape. His bond has been set at $500,000 for each charge.

The case remains under investigation.