Lafayette grand jury indicts man in 2001 cold case murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Today, a grand jury indicted a man for the 2001 cold case murder of 28-year-old Earl Joseph Narcisse Jr.

Lafayette Police Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Michael Carpenter was indicted on the charge of first-degree murder.

Narcisse was murdered on July 4, 2011 in the 200 block of Helen Street.

Ratcliff said LPD’s special investigations unit reopened the cold case file in November 2016 and revisited evidence against Carpenter, who was the original person of interest.

Investigators presented their review of new evidence to the District Attorney after several interviews and a reexamination of the case.