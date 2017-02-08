Lafayette man identified as victim in fatal crash on LA 92 in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH (KLFY) – State Police have identified the victim in a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. on Highway 92 near Chuck Road.

Master Trooper Brooks David tells News 10 that Patrick Gray, 31, of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Gray was driving eastbound on Highway 92 and approaching a flat bridge when, for unknown reasons, he veered to the right, running off of the edge of the road and striking the end of the bridge’s guard rail.

Gray’s vehicle continued to travel across a coulee until it collided with an embankment and overturned several times.

David says Gray was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and is the 6th fatality crash investigated by Troop I in 2017.