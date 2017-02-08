LPSB to consider a new sales tax proposal next week

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School Board is set to consider another tax proposal on Wednesday, February 15.

The school system’s Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig says the district will ask the board to consider a 10 year, 1/2 cent pay as you go sales tax. “If voters approve the sales proposition, in October we can start collecting sales tax revenue. We can start hiring architects and contractors,” says Craig.

Craig says about 12 schools have been looked at in terms of the number of portables or facility conditions. The tax would help either build two new replacement schools or a new freshmen building at Lafayette high and wing editions for several elementary schools. “If that’s approved, we could reduce portable buildings by almost 60%.That’s almost 294 portable classrooms,” adds Craig.

“We actually need the board to take action on this in order to meet the timeline for the April 19 election,” says Craig. Craig explains that if approved by voters, the tax could generate around $194 million.