Marvel filming new TV series in Louisiana

(The Daily Advertiser) – Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development announced today that Marvel has begun production on a new television series – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” – in Louisiana for the Freeform network.

Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, both part of the Walt Disney Company, will produce the project that features a teen superhero couple from Marvel Comics. The show began filming in the New Orleans area this week.

“It is my honor to welcome Marvel and its production team to our great state,” Gov. Edwards said. “Since 2002, Louisiana has been the location destination for more than $6 billion in film and TV production. Disney’s continuation of a long relationship with Louisiana and our crews, soundstages and locations comes as great news for the television industry professionals who work here, and for our resourceful vendors who supply and equip film and TV productions so well.”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” chronicles the adventures of Tyrone “Ty” Johnson and Tandy Bowen, teens from different backgrounds who find themselves falling in love while being burdened by, and awakened to, newly acquired superpowers. They soon learn that they are better together than apart – but their feelings for each other make their already-complicated world even more challenging. The characters first appeared in “Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-Man” comic book series in 1982, and debuted in their own publication in 1984.

According to IMDB, the main characters will be played by Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt.

“Louisiana delivers the perfect creative landscape for ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ as well as providing exceptional resources for production talent and a business-friendly environment,” said Jeph Loeb, executive producer and Marvel’s head of television.