One person shot multiple times in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of Mississipi Street and Shot Street.

Captain Wendell Raborn said one person was shot multiple times around 2:51 p.m. and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The public information officer could not give any further details, citing it was too early in the investigation to comment further.

News 10 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.