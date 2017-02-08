Regional drainage talks continue after August floods

(The Daily Advertiser) – Discussions about regional drainage improvements in the wake of the August flood continued Tuesday in Lafayette.

St. Martin Parish President Guy Cormier initiated the series of discussions after parts of Acadiana received more than 30 inches of rain in a 48-hour period in August, flooding hundreds of homes, many of them outside flood zones and uninsured. Some residents continue to rebuild their homes six months later.

Voters in St. Martin Parish approved a $20 million bond program for drainage improvements after the flood, Cormier told the group Tuesday. It’s important to consult with neighboring government agencies before building anything, he said, so that improvements to drainage in one parish don’t make flooding worse in a neighboring parish.

The governor’s office is interested in the collaborative mindset of Acadiana’s leaders with regard to regional watershed projects. Casey Tingle, assistant deputy director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the governor’s office is interested in supporting Acadiana’s efforts, learning from the process and replicating it elsewhere in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards secured $1.6 billion for Louisiana flood recovery. He returns to Washington, D.C., this week seeking additional funding. His next funding request to Congress, Tingle said, includes $600 million for infrastructure such as drainage projects.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is gathering data about 27 Louisiana watersheds where flooding occurred in March, August or both, said Shona Gibson, a FEMA engineer. That work, the Louisiana Watershed Resiliency Project, sets the stage for future conversations about where drainage work needs to take place, Tingle said.