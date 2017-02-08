Relief effort underway in multiple parishes after tornado touchdowns

Emergency responders are working in multiple parishes to respond to damage caused by tornadoes that passed through Louisiana early Tuesday morning.

“American Red Cross disaster responders are preparing to move into affected communities as it’s safe to assist residents and continuing to coordinate with officials across the area. Red Cross volunteers loaded vehicles with supplies, such as tarps, cleaning materials, snacks and water, as they assess damages and needs,” states a press release. “Additional volunteers also are preparing to respond to needs as they develop.”

The Faith Christian Center (the former First Baptist Church), located at 210 Plimsol Dr. in Donaldsonville, has opened as a shelter for residents affected by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

The Salvation Army is also responding to Livingston Parish following the tornado that touched down near Nan Wesley Rd.

This afternoon, after getting word of the tragedy on Nan Wesley Rd. in North Livingston Parish, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge responded to calls for assistance. The Salvation Army will be on sight to provide snacks, water, and spiritual care to first responders and victims of today’s tornado. Salvation Army employees and volunteers will assess damages and needs upon arrival to see what further assistance can be provided. “A great team of people are headed to the scene to provide care. This is difficult work for the first responders and a difficult time for those whose homes have been affected. We are grateful to be able to serve them,” said Captain Brett Meredith. The Salvation Army will continue to be on the scene until the need is met in this area. More units will be dispatched to areas in need throughout the day as this weather makes its way through the southern part of Louisiana. “Our hearts go out to those who have been touched by today’s events, and we pray that our work may ease the burden that everyone feels during times like these,” shared Captain Brett Meredith of The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge.

So far officials have confirmed touchdowns in the following areas: