Scott driver arrested for hit & run, driving wrong way in a one way lane

By Published:
Darico Stevens (Photo Credit: Scott Police Department)
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A driver in Scott was taken into custody after driving the wrong way down a one way street and failing to obey police orders to turn around.

On Monday, officers were working the scene of a crash in the 100 block of Blanche Street when a vehicle was seen approaching the scene traveling the wrong way on a one way street.

Chief Chad Leger says the driver was instructed to turn around and was warned about failing to obey the one way sign.

The driver – identified as Darico Stevens – reversed, striking a fire rescue truck and continued to travel in reverse while disobeying the officer’s commands to stop.

The vehicle continued traveling north on Mills Road in reverse, then came to a stop in the 300 block of Mills Road and collided with another fire department vehicle.

Stevens was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Wrong way on a one way street
  • Hit and Run
  • Flight from an officer

Chief Leger says Stevens also had 3 juvenile male passengers with him who were detained and released to their guardians and a stolen handgun was also recovered from the scene.

