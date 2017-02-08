St. James Parish tax preparer facing felony charges for “ghost business” tax fraud scheme

Related Coverage Baton Rouge tax preparer arrested for tax fraud scheme involving “ghost” companies

LUTCHER, La. (KLFY) – A St. James Parish tax preparer is facing felony charges for allegedly fabricating business losses for companies that did not exist.

Warren Bryant of Lutcher is accused of submitting state income tax returns that included phony business losses, which improperly reduced his clients’ taxable income, leading to illegally inflated tax refunds.

Auditors with the Louisiana Department of Revenue say they noticed a suspicious pattern with returns that Bryant submitted in 2015, which lead investigators to determine that none of the clients whose returns they examined had claimed any business losses when they provided Bryant with their tax records.

In fact, none of them had ever owned or operated a business.

Fabricated losses are used frequently by unscrupulous tax preparers who try to increase their business by promising larger-than-expected refunds.

Investigators say Bryant’s alleged fraud scheme cost Louisiana taxpayers an estimated $116,325.

Bryant was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday and charged with Principal to Filing or Maintaining False Public Records and Principal to Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds.

LDR says Bryant id the 65th person arrested under a joint anti-tax fraud initiative by the department and the state Attorney General’s office.