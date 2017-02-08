BREAKING NEWS: 3 dead in explosion at industrial plant near Deridder

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

DERIDDER, La. (KLFY) – Three people are dead after an explosion this morning at Packaging Corporation of America near Deridder, KPLC reports.

Officials with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office received the call of the explosion at 11:10 a.m.

Three people are confirmed dead and one person is unaccounted for.

Authorities are saying several people are injured.

Chief Deputy Joe Toler told KPLC area had been contained.

Beauregard sheriff”s deputies and Louisiana State Troopers are responding the explosion.

Toler said all available emergency responder at the scene.

News 10 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

