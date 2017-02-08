UPDATE: Missing teen from Broussard located, returned home

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Trevon Antoine (Photo Courtesy: Broussard Police Department)
Trevon Antoine (Photo Courtesy: Broussard Police Department)

UPDATE: The juvenile has been located and returned safely home.

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Broussard.

Chief Brannon Decou said 16-year-old Trevon Antoine was last seen on Sunday, February 5, 2017, when he left home without telling his parents.

Antoine is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, and weighing 178 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Trevon Antoine is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s