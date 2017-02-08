UPDATE: Missing teen from Broussard located, returned home

UPDATE: The juvenile has been located and returned safely home.

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Broussard.

Chief Brannon Decou said 16-year-old Trevon Antoine was last seen on Sunday, February 5, 2017, when he left home without telling his parents.

Antoine is described as a black male, 5’6″ tall, and weighing 178 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Trevon Antoine is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.